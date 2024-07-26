Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1906 J "Bremen" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1906
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1063)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1906 "Bremen" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40338 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place August 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
