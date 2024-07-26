5 Mark 1906 J "Bremen" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1906 "Bremen" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40338 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place August 18, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (116) UNC (181) AU (279) XF (448) VF (31) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS66 (28) MS65 (32) MS64 (16) MS63 (7) MS62 (8) MS60 (1) AU58 (6) AU55 (1) PF68 (1) PF67 (6) PF66 (13) PF65 (8) PF64 (4) PF63 (5) PF62 (1) PF61 (2) DETAILS (6) CAMEO (11) ULTRA CAMEO (13) Service NGC (77) PCGS (63) ANACS (3)

