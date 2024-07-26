2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1904 "Bremen" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5553 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 38,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (32) UNC (400) AU (355) XF (216) VF (10) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS68 (2) MS67 (41) MS66 (46) MS65 (27) MS64 (19) MS63 (5) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) PF68 (2) PF67 (2) PF66 (5) PF65 (2) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (4) PL (2) Service NGC (86) PCGS (72) ANACS (4)

