Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1033)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1904 "Bremen" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5553 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 38,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Auction World (6)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (3)
  • Aurea (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • BAC (19)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Busso Peus (40)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CHS Basel Numismatics (3)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coinhouse (5)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (2)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • CoinsNB (3)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • COINSTORE (4)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Dorotheum (5)
  • Downies (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (23)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (16)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (27)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (4)
  • Grün (23)
  • Heritage (76)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (21)
  • Höhn (78)
  • Katz (11)
  • Kricheldorf (2)
  • Kroha (13)
  • Künker (151)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (16)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (10)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (7)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (14)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)
  • Naumann (3)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Nihon (3)
  • NOA (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (8)
  • Reinhard Fischer (29)
  • Rhenumis (8)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • Savoca Numismatik (3)
  • Schulman (4)
  • SINCONA (12)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Solidus Numismatik (4)
  • Sonntag (14)
  • Stack's (21)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (6)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (91)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (6)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (4)
  • Via (2)
  • Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
  • VL Nummus (3)
  • WAG (101)
  • WCN (19)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Westfälische (5)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1004 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1904 "Bremen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1904 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search