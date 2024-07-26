Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1904 J "Bremen" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,000
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1904
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1033)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1904 "Bremen" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5553 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 38,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1004 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1904 "Bremen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
