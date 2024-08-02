Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1907 J "Bremen" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1907 J "Bremen" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1907 J "Bremen" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,006

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (405)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1907 "Bremen" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30021 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,875. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Busso Peus (19)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (28)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (3)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (19)
  • Grün (27)
  • Heritage (19)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • HIRSCH (7)
  • Höhn (7)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (133)
  • Leu (1)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (3)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Rapp (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • SINCONA (13)
  • Sonntag (9)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Teutoburger (30)
  • UBS (13)
  • WAG (21)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (7)
  • Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Bremen" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Bremen" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2160 USD
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Bremen" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Bremen" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Bremen" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Bremen" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Bremen" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Bremen" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Bremen" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Bremen" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Bremen" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Bremen" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Bremen" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Bremen" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Bremen" at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Bremen" at auction Frühwald - January 19, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Bremen" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Bremen" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Bremen" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Bremen" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Bremen" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Bremen" at auction GINZA - November 18, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 10 Mark 1907 J "Bremen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1907 "Bremen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1907 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search