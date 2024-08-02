Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1907 J "Bremen" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,006
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1907
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (405)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1907 "Bremen" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30021 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,875. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2160 USD
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1907 "Bremen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
