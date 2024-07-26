Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig". Accession to the throne. With "U. LÜNEB" (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Accession to the throne. With "U. LÜNEB"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,600
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1915
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (514) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1915 "Braunschweig" with mark A. Accession to the throne. With "U. LÜNEB". This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3703 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
123 ... 25
