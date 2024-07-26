Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig". Accession to the throne. With "U. LÜNEB" (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Accession to the throne. With "U. LÜNEB"

Obverse 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" Accession to the throne With "U. LÜNEB" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" Accession to the throne With "U. LÜNEB" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,600

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (514) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1915 "Braunschweig" with mark A. Accession to the throne. With "U. LÜNEB". This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3703 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
651 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
