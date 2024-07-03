Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig". Accession to the throne. Without "U. LÜNEB" (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Accession to the throne. Without "U. LÜNEB"

Obverse 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" Accession to the throne Without "U. LÜNEB" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" Accession to the throne Without "U. LÜNEB" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,400

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1915 "Braunschweig" with mark A. Accession to the throne. Without "U. LÜNEB". This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30036 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,100. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1935 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3212 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1915 "Braunschweig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search