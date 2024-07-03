Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig". Accession to the throne. Without "U. LÜNEB" (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Accession to the throne. Without "U. LÜNEB"
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,400
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1915
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (287) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1915 "Braunschweig" with mark A. Accession to the throne. Without "U. LÜNEB". This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30036 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,100. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ANTIUM AURUM (1)
- Auction World (3)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- BAC (13)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (11)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (18)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (16)
- Grün (21)
- Heritage (9)
- HIRSCH (7)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (2)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (106)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Rhenumis (3)
- SINCONA (4)
- Sonntag (3)
- Stack's (3)
- Teutoburger (32)
- UBS (3)
- WAG (12)
- Westfälische (6)
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1935 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3212 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 14
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1915 "Braunschweig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search