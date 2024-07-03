5 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig". Accession to the throne. Without "U. LÜNEB" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1915 "Braunschweig" with mark A. Accession to the throne. Without "U. LÜNEB". This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30036 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,100. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

