Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig". Accession to the throne. With "U. LÜNEB" (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Accession to the throne. With "U. LÜNEB"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 31,634
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1915
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1915 "Braunschweig" with mark A. Accession to the throne. With "U. LÜNEB". This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25083 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place June 23, 2024.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
For the sale of 3 Mark 1915 "Braunschweig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
