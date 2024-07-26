Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig". Accession to the throne. With "U. LÜNEB" (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Accession to the throne. With "U. LÜNEB"

Obverse 3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" Accession to the throne With "U. LÜNEB" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" Accession to the throne With "U. LÜNEB" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 31,634

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (731) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1915 "Braunschweig" with mark A. Accession to the throne. With "U. LÜNEB". This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25083 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place June 23, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 860 PLN
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Braunschweig" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1915 "Braunschweig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

