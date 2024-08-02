Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1875 A "Braunschweig" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1875 A "Braunschweig" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1875 A "Braunschweig" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler William (Duchy of Brunswick)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (515)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1875 "Braunschweig" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 647 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 11,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Braunschweig" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1290 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Braunschweig" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Braunschweig" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3855 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Braunschweig" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1875 "Braunschweig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

