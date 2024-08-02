Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1875 A "Braunschweig" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1875
- Ruler William (Duchy of Brunswick)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (515)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1875 "Braunschweig" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 647 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 11,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Anticomondo (1)
- ANTIUM AURUM (1)
- Auction World (2)
- Auctiones (1)
- BAC (8)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (23)
- CNG (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (23)
- Eurseree (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (6)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (12)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (23)
- Heritage (9)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Hess Divo (3)
- HIRSCH (9)
- Höhn (8)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Künker (165)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Leu (3)
- London Coins (1)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Möller (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NOA (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Palombo (2)
- Rapp (1)
- Rauch (5)
- Reinhard Fischer (15)
- Rhenumis (6)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (25)
- Sonntag (11)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (32)
- UBS (37)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- VINCHON (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (30)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (7)
- Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1290 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3855 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date May 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 25
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1875 "Braunschweig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search