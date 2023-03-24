Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern". Plain edge (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1914
- Ruler Ludwig III (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1914 "Bayern" with mark D. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31135 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place January 8, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
7200 $
Price in auction currency 7200 USD
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4767 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
