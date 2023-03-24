5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern". Plain edge (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1914 "Bayern" with mark D. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31135 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place January 8, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (3) Condition (slab) PF64 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)