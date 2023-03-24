Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern". Plain edge (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Ludwig III (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1914 "Bayern" with mark D. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31135 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place January 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
7200 $
Price in auction currency 7200 USD
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4767 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1914 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

