Pattern 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 5 Mark 1914 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6314 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (8) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) PF64 (3) PF63 (1) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (4)