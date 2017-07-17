Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
Pattern 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 5 Mark 1914 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6314 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
6966 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
4441 $
Price in auction currency 500000 JPY
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1914 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
