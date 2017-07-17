Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Pattern 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse Pattern 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse Pattern 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 23,37 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 5 Mark 1914 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6314 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
6966 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Pattern) at auction Auction World - July 17, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
4441 $
Price in auction currency 500000 JPY
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Pattern) at auction Frühwald - November 29, 2014
Seller Frühwald
Date November 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Pattern) at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Pattern) at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date January 8, 2012
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1914 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

