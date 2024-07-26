Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 142,600

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Ludwig III (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (845) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1914 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1264 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2020.

Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Numisfitz GmbH - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1914 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

