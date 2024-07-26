5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1914 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1264 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (71) UNC (143) AU (311) XF (299) VF (12) F (1) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS66 (7) MS65 (9) MS64 (20) MS63 (13) MS62 (10) MS61 (1) MS60 (3) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) PF67 (5) PF66 (3) PF65 (5) PF64 (4) PF63 (5) PF62 (1) PF61 (1) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (17) ULTRA CAMEO (5) PL (1) Service PCGS (35) ННР (1) NGC (54) RNGA (2) ANACS (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

ANTIUM AURUM (1)

Auction World (14)

Auctiones (3)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)

Aurea (4)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

AURORA (2)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Busso Peus (56)

Cayón (1)

cgb.fr (1)

Chaponnière (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (3)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (3)

CoinsNB (4)

COINSNET (3)

Denga1700 (1)

DNW (2)

Emporium Hamburg (21)

Felzmann (1)

Frühwald (10)

Gärtner (6)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (6)

Gorny & Mosch (33)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (26)

Heritage (27)

Heritage Eur (3)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (6)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (27)

Höhn (34)

Holmasto (1)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Karamitsos (2)

Karbownik (1)

Katz (17)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (5)

Künker (130)

Lanz München (1)

Leu (2)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Marciniak (1)

Meister & Sonntag (3)

Möller (11)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (11)

Münzen & Medaillen (7)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (6)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (5)

Nihon (4)

NOA (1)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numisfitz GmbH (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Numisor (1)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (15)

Reinhard Fischer (19)

Rhenumis (9)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

Savoca Numismatik (3)

Schulman (4)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (8)

Soler y Llach (2)

Solidus Numismatik (6)

Sonntag (20)

Spink (3)

Stack's (7)

Stary Sklep (1)

Stephen Album (2)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (75)

UBS (11)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

Via (1)

VINCHON (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (100)

WCN (2)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (4)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)

Zöttl (8)