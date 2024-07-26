Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 142,600
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1914
- Ruler Ludwig III (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (845) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1914 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1264 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1914 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
