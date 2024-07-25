Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 520,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (437)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1913 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3204 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 220,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Auction World (5)
- Auctiones (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Aurora Numismatica (2)
- BAC (24)
- Bereska (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Cieszyńskie CN (3)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (5)
- COINSNET (9)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (5)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (10)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- GGN (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (7)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (17)
- Heritage (8)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (12)
- HIRSCH (14)
- Höhn (17)
- Holmasto (1)
- ibercoin (4)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- iNumis (2)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Katz (13)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (24)
- Marciniak (1)
- Möller (5)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (6)
- Niemczyk (8)
- NOA (1)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numision (2)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (5)
- Reinhard Fischer (6)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)
- Russiancoin (16)
- Rzeszowski DA (10)
- Schulman (4)
- SINCONA (5)
- Soler y Llach (11)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (4)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
- Teutoburger (42)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- VINCHON (1)
- WAG (37)
- WCN (6)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (5)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
