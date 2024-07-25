Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 520,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (437)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1913 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3204 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 220,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Auction World (5)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Aurora Numismatica (2)
  • BAC (24)
  • Bereska (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • CoinsNB (5)
  • COINSNET (9)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (5)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (10)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • GGN (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (17)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (12)
  • HIRSCH (14)
  • Höhn (17)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (13)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (24)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Möller (5)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (6)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numision (2)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (5)
  • Reinhard Fischer (6)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)
  • Russiancoin (16)
  • Rzeszowski DA (10)
  • Schulman (4)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Soler y Llach (11)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
  • Teutoburger (42)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • WAG (37)
  • WCN (6)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Germany 5 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Germany 5 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1913 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1913 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search