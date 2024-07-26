Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 576,579
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (230)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1908 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4503 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Seller GINZA
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1908 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
