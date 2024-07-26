5 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1908 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4503 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (64) UNC (27) AU (50) XF (55) VF (31) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (3) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) XF45 (2) PF67 (4) PF66 (9) PF64 (14) PF63 (5) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (11) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (27) PCGS (16) GENI (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

Auction World (5)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

BAC (17)

Busso Peus (4)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (3)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coinhouse (3)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (2)

COINSTORE (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Emporium Hamburg (12)

Gärtner (2)

GINZA (2)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)

Grün (11)

Heritage (15)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (13)

Höhn (2)

ibercoin (1)

iNumis (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (23)

Künker (21)

Marciniak (1)

Möller (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Nihon (1)

NOA (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Numedux (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rauch (4)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Russiancoin (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stack's (5)

Stary Sklep (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (17)

UBS (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)

WAG (14)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (2)

Zöttl (3)