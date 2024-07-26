Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 576,579

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (230)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1908 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4503 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Auction World (5)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • BAC (17)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (3)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (12)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)
  • Grün (11)
  • Heritage (15)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (13)
  • Höhn (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (23)
  • Künker (21)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (17)
  • UBS (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)
  • WAG (14)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Zöttl (3)
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction GINZA - June 8, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1908 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1908 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search