5 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 752,653
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (194)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1907 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1404 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
