Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 752,653

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (194)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1907 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1404 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Germany 5 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
648 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Frühwald - January 20, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 D "Bayern" at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1907 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

