5 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 70,249
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1906
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (130)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1906 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6753 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 20, 2020.
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1906 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
