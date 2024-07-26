Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 70,249

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (130)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1906 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6753 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 20, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • BAC (15)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (8)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Grün (15)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (6)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Katz (8)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (15)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Teutoburger (22)
  • WAG (7)
Germany 5 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Kroha - June 25, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1906 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1906 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search