5 Mark 1906 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1906 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6753 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 20, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (7) AU (30) XF (46) VF (41) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) AU55 (4) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) PF63 (4) CAMEO (4) Service PCGS (11) NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Auctiones (1)

BAC (15)

Busso Peus (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (1)

Emporium Hamburg (8)

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Grün (15)

Heritage (3)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (6)

Höhn (6)

Katz (8)

Kroha (1)

Künker (15)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rauch (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (4)

Teutoburger (22)

WAG (7)