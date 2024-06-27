Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 548,340
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1904 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4513 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
