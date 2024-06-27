Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 548,340

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1904 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4513 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Germany 5 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition SP63
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 25, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Karamitsos - October 22, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Karamitsos - March 19, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1904 D "Bayern" at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

