Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,012,097
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1903
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (180)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1903 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30023 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 CHF
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date March 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1903 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
