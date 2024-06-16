Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,012,097

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (180)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1903 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30023 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Germany 5 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 CHF
Germany 5 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Numismática Leilões - March 20, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date March 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - January 14, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Numis Arena - January 13, 2024
Seller Numis Arena
Date January 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1903 D "Bayern" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

For the sale of 5 Mark 1903 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

