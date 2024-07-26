Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 506,049
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1902
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1902 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the Holmasto auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
For the sale of 5 Mark 1902 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
