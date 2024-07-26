5 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1902 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the Holmasto auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (15) AU (51) XF (18) VF (33) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (4) MS62 (2) AU55 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) PF65 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (6)

