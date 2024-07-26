Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 506,049

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1902 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the Holmasto auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction Karamitsos - June 9, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction AURORA - March 14, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 14, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 6, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1902 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1902 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

