Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 295,371

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1901 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1238 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • Auction World (1)
  • BAC (17)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CMA Auctions (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (5)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (6)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (7)
  • WAG (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Zöttl (3)
Germany 5 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 6, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction CMA Auctions - February 26, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - September 11, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date September 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1901 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

