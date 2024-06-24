Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 295,371
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1901 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1238 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CMA Auctions
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1901 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
