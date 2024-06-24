5 Mark 1901 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1901 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1238 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (11) AU (20) XF (25) VF (20) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (6) MS62 (1) XF45 (3) VF35 (1) PF64 (3) CAMEO (3) Service PCGS (6) NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

Auction World (1)

BAC (17)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

CMA Auctions (2)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (1)

Grün (7)

Heritage (4)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (5)

Katz (6)

Künker (6)

Niemczyk (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Rauch (1)

Russiancoin (5)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (7)

WAG (3)

WDA - MiM (1)

Zöttl (3)