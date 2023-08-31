Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 295,211
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1900
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1900 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 384 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1900 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
