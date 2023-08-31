Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 295,211

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1900 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 384 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Germany 5 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - October 30, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Karamitsos - October 23, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - July 1, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date July 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
