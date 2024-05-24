Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 140,640

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1899 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1942 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 14, 2006.

Germany 5 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction CoinsNB - March 19, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction Roma Numismatics - February 25, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - July 2, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date July 2, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1899 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

