Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 140,640
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1899
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1899 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1942 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 14, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 2, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
