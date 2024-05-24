5 Mark 1899 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1899 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1942 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 14, 2006.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (25) XF (15) VF (12) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (2)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coinhouse (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Emporium Hamburg (6)

Grün (8)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (1)

Höhn (1)

Katz (4)

Künker (10)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (4)

TMAJK sro (1)

WAG (4)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (1)