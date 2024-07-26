Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 303,040
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1898
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1898 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2497 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
