Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 303,040

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1898 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2497 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • COINSNET (5)
  • COINSTORE (5)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (4)
  • Grün (14)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (11)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (9)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)
  • WAG (13)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Zöttl (4)
Germany 5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - January 14, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - September 10, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - May 10, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - May 10, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1898 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1898 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1898 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search