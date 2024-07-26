Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 28,120
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1896
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1896 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 12,500. Bidding took place November 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Chaponnière (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Gärtner (1)
- GGN (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (6)
- Grün (7)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (5)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (13)
- Marciniak (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (8)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (22)
- WAG (13)
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1896 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search