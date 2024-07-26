Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 28,120

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1896 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 12,500. Bidding took place November 9, 2016.

Germany 5 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
