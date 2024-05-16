Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 140,639

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1895 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
  • Grün (5)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Rauch (5)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 11, 2021
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 11, 2021
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1895 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

