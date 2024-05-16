Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 140,639
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1895
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1895 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
