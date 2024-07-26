Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1894 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1894 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1894 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 140,562

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1894 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place November 9, 2016.

  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (11)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1894 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1894 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
558 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1894 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1894 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1894 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1894 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1894 D "Bayern" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1894 D "Bayern" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1894 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1894 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1894 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1894 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1894 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1894 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1894 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1894 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1894 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1894 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1894 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1894 D "Bayern" at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
