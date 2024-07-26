Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1894 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 140,562
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1894
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1894 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place November 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
558 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
