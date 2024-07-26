Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 98,420
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1893
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1893 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6155 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place March 15, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Ars Time (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- AURORA (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (11)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (8)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WAG (4)
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price


Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price


Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price


123
