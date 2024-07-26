Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 98,420

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1893 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6155 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place March 15, 2007.

Germany 5 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 29, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1893 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1893 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

