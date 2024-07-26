Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 98,420
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1891
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1891 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5055 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (7)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (12)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Katz (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (18)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- NOA (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Teutoburger (7)
- WAG (9)
- Westfälische (1)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1891 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search