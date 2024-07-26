Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 98,420

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1891 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5055 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2018.

Germany 5 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - October 30, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1891 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

