Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Mintage UNC 69,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (530)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1888 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1000 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 5,250. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Germany 5 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
