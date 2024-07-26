Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1888 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Mintage UNC 69,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1888
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (530)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1888 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1000 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 5,250. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1888 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
