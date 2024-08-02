Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,991 g
  • Pure gold (0,0576 oz) 1,7919 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 128,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1878 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5309 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (11)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Künker (49)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • UBS (4)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (4)
Germany 5 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
890 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
978 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 6, 2019
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

