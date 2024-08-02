Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,991 g
- Pure gold (0,0576 oz) 1,7919 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 128,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1878
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1878 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5309 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
