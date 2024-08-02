Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Frankfurter Münzhandlung Nachf. GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,991 g
  • Pure gold (0,0576 oz) 1,7919 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 635,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (818)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1877 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5887 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Germany 5 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Dorotheum - May 17, 2024
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction SINCONA - May 13, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

