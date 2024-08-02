Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1877 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Frankfurter Münzhandlung Nachf. GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,991 g
- Pure gold (0,0576 oz) 1,7919 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 635,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1877
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (818)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1877 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5887 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Auction World (5)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- BAC (25)
- Baldwin's (3)
- Bertolami (2)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (54)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Dorotheum (5)
- Emporium Hamburg (38)
- Felzmann (4)
- Frankfurter (4)
- Frühwald (6)
- Gärtner (6)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (8)
- Gorny & Mosch (24)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (20)
- Heritage (26)
- Heritage Eur (4)
- Hess Divo (5)
- HIRSCH (32)
- Höhn (28)
- iNumis (2)
- Jean ELSEN (3)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (5)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (198)
- Lanz München (2)
- Leu (5)
- London Coins (3)
- Lugdunum (2)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Möller (6)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (7)
- Niemczyk (6)
- NOA (1)
- Numimarket (3)
- Palombo (2)
- Rapp (1)
- Rauch (12)
- Reinhard Fischer (21)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russiancoin (18)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- SINCONA (24)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (12)
- Spink (5)
- Stack's (6)
- Teutoburger (47)
- The Canadian Numismatic Company (1)
- UBS (30)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Via (1)
- VINCHON (1)
- WAG (46)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Westfälische (7)
- Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 39
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1877 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search