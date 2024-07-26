Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,129,555
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (524)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1876 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6115 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1876 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
