Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,129,555

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (524)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1876 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6115 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aurea (4)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Bertolami (2)
  • Busso Peus (14)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (22)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (4)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • GGN (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (13)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
  • Grün (18)
  • Heritage (14)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (26)
  • Höhn (12)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
  • Katz (14)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Kroha (4)
  • Künker (74)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Möller (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (6)
  • Naumann (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Numisfitz GmbH (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (3)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (18)
  • Reinhard Fischer (9)
  • Rhenumis (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Solidus Numismatik (7)
  • Sonntag (9)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • Teutoburger (52)
  • TimeLine Auctions (2)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (4)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • Via (2)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • VL Nummus (6)
  • WAG (41)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (7)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 57 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Numisfitz GmbH - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Aurea - April 11, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1876 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1876 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search