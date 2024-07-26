Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 656,751
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1875
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (344)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1875 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1359 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place March 10, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Auction World (2)
- Auctiones (4)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aurea (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- AURORA (1)
- BAC (8)
- Busso Peus (8)
- Cayón (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (4)
- COINSNET (2)
- Darabanth (2)
- DNW (1)
- Downies (1)
- Empire (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (22)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (3)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (8)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (19)
- Heritage (7)
- HERVERA (6)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (12)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- Katz (8)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (46)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (5)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Nihon (1)
- NOA (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Rauch (15)
- Reinhard Fischer (9)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Rimon Auctions (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Solidus Numismatik (7)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Status International (2)
- Tauler & Fau (6)
- Teutoburger (33)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (4)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (23)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (3)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 17
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1875 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search