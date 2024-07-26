Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 84,960
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1874
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (280)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1874 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3109 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place March 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1874 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
