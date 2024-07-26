Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 84,960

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (280)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1874 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3109 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place March 9, 2016.

Germany 5 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
Seller Leu
Date February 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1874 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

