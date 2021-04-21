Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1918 D "Bayern". Golden Wedding. Klippe. One-sided strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Golden Wedding. Klippe. One-sided strike

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1918
  • Ruler Ludwig III (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1918 "Bayern" with mark D. Golden Wedding. Klippe. One-sided strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
Germany 3 Mark 1918 D "Bayern" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 21, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1918 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1918 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search