3 Mark 1918 D "Bayern". Golden Wedding. Klippe. One-sided strike (Germany, German Empire)

Specification
- Metal Silver
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1918
- Ruler Ludwig III (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1918 "Bayern" with mark D. Golden Wedding. Klippe. One-sided strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1918 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
