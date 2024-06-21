Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1911 "Bayern". 90th Birthday. Pattern (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: 90th Birthday. Pattern

Obverse 3 Mark 1911 "Bayern" 90th Birthday Pattern - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1911 "Bayern" 90th Birthday Pattern - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Luitpold Karl Joseph Wilhelm Ludwig (Prince Regent of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Bayern". 90th Birthday. Pattern. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4377 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (6)
Germany 3 Mark 1911 "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
10172 $
Price in auction currency 9500 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1911 "Bayern" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
6419 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1911 "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 "Bayern" at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 "Bayern" at auction Hess Divo - May 29, 2018
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 29, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 "Bayern" at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1911 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

