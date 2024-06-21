3 Mark 1911 "Bayern". 90th Birthday. Pattern (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Bayern". 90th Birthday. Pattern. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4377 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF64 (2) Service NGC (2)