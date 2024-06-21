Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1911 "Bayern". 90th Birthday. Pattern (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: 90th Birthday. Pattern
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Luitpold Karl Joseph Wilhelm Ludwig (Prince Regent of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Bayern". 90th Birthday. Pattern. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4377 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frankfurter (1)
- Grün (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (6)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
10172 $
Price in auction currency 9500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
6419 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 29, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1911 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search