3 Mark 1918 D "Bayern". Golden Wedding (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Golden Wedding
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 130
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1918
- Ruler Ludwig III (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1918 "Bayern" with mark D. Golden Wedding. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 50,000. Bidding took place May 29, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
54258 $
Price in auction currency 50000 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
32714 $
Price in auction currency 30000 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
