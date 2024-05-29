Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1918 D "Bayern". Golden Wedding (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Golden Wedding

Obverse 3 Mark 1918 D "Bayern" Golden Wedding - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1918 D "Bayern" Golden Wedding - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 130

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1918
  • Ruler Ludwig III (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1918 "Bayern" with mark D. Golden Wedding. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 50,000. Bidding took place May 29, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (7)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (7)
  • Höhn (7)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (28)
  • Möller (4)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 3 Mark 1918 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
54258 $
Price in auction currency 50000 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1918 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
32714 $
Price in auction currency 30000 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1918 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1918 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1918 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1918 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1918 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1918 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1918 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1918 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1918 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1918 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1918 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1918 D "Bayern" at auction Nihon - June 13, 2021
Seller Nihon
Date June 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1918 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1918 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1918 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1918 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1918 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1918 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1918 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - February 28, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1918 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

