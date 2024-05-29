3 Mark 1918 D "Bayern". Golden Wedding (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1918 "Bayern" with mark D. Golden Wedding. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 50,000. Bidding took place May 29, 2024.

