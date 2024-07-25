Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern". 90th Birthday (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: 90th Birthday
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 639,721
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Luitpold Karl Joseph Wilhelm Ludwig (Prince Regent of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Bayern" with mark D. 90th Birthday. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30024 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.
