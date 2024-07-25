Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern". 90th Birthday (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: 90th Birthday

Obverse 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" 90th Birthday - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" 90th Birthday - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 639,721

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Luitpold Karl Joseph Wilhelm Ludwig (Prince Regent of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (825) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Bayern" with mark D. 90th Birthday. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30024 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Savoca Numismatik - July 20, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Savoca Numismatik - July 20, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Luxcoins - July 14, 2024
Seller Luxcoins
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - June 30, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 26, 2024
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Luxcoins - June 3, 2024
Seller Luxcoins
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - August 4, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date August 4, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Naumann - August 4, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date August 4, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1911 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

