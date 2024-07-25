3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern". 90th Birthday (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Bayern" with mark D. 90th Birthday. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30024 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (131) UNC (337) AU (150) XF (148) VF (19) No grade (37) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (27) MS65 (37) MS64 (36) MS63 (37) MS62 (11) MS61 (2) AU58 (3) AU53 (2) PF67 (1) PF66 (5) PF65 (9) PF64 (12) PF63 (3) PF62 (1) PF61 (1) DETAILS (4) CAMEO (12) PL (1) Service NGC (120) PCGS (55) GCN (1) ANACS (2) RNGA (1) ННР (4)

Seller All companies

2020 Auctions (2)

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (13)

Anticomondo (3)

Artemide Aste (3)

Aste (2)

Attica Auctions (1)

Auction World (2)

Auctiones (6)

Aurea (8)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (3)

BAC (40)

Baldwin's (1)

Bertolami (4)

Bru Sale & Wellico (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (12)

cgb.fr (2)

Cieszyńskie CN (10)

CNG (1)

Coinhouse (4)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (3)

CoinsNB (11)

COINSNET (7)

COINSTORE (5)

Davissons Ltd. (3)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Empire (1)

Emporium Hamburg (30)

Eretz Auctions (1)

Frühwald (12)

Gärtner (1)

GGN (3)

Goldberg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (12)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (5)

Grün (15)

Heritage (46)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (2)

Hess Divo (3)

HIRSCH (10)

Höhn (8)

ibercoin (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)

Imperial Coin (1)

iNumis (3)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Katz (69)

Kricheldorf (2)

Kroha (5)

Künker (44)

La Galerie Numismatique (12)

Leu (2)

Luxcoins (2)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Marciniak (1)

Möller (5)

Monedalia.es (1)

MS67 (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

MUNZE (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Münzenonline (1)

Niemczyk (23)

NOA (3)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numimarket (11)

Numis Poland (1)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (18)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Numismática Leilões (7)

Numismatica Luciani (2)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Numisor (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (2)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Pesek Auctions (2)

POINSIGNON NUMISMATIQUE (1)

Rare Coins (6)

Rauch (12)

Reinhard Fischer (16)

Rhenumis (2)

Rio de la Plata (4)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (13)

Rzeszowski DA (26)

Savoca Numismatik (2)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (3)

Solidus Numismatik (19)

Sonntag (2)

Spink (2)

Stack's (14)

Stary Sklep (1)

Stephen Album (3)

Taisei (1)

Tauler & Fau (3)

Tempus (2)

Teutoburger (37)

TMAJK sro (1)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (4)

V. GADOURY (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

Via (1)

VL Nummus (3)

WAG (22)

WCN (16)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (19)

Zöttl (40)