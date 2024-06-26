Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Numis Poland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 713,275

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (160)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1913 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32128 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Germany 3 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Germany 3 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Darabanth - May 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Schulman - March 27, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 3 Mark 1913 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

