3 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1913 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32128 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (28) UNC (22) AU (40) XF (43) VF (8) No grade (19) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) PF68 (1) PF66 (1) PF63 (7) CAMEO (7) ULTRA CAMEO (1) PL (1) Service NGC (12) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (5)

Aste (1)

Auctiones (1)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

BAC (18)

Busso Peus (3)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (3)

COINSNET (5)

COINSTORE (1)

Darabanth (1)

Denga1700 (3)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)

Grün (5)

Heritage (4)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (3)

ibercoin (3)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

iNumis (1)

Katz (13)

Künker (7)

London Ancient Coins (2)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Marciniak (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Russiancoin (9)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

Schulman (1)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Tauler & Fau (3)

Tempus (1)

Teutoburger (15)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

Via (1)

WAG (7)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (1)