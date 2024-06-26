Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 713,275
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (160)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1913 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32128 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Schulman
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
