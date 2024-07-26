Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,013,650
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1912
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (191)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1912 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30026 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
