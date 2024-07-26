Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,013,650

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (191)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1912 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30026 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

Germany 3 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - June 30, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

