3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3172 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.

