Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 843,437
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3172 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Auctiones (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coinhouse (3)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (4)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (1)
- Hermes Auctions (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Katz (10)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (3)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (14)
- Schulman (1)
- Spink (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
- WAG (5)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (3)
- Zöttl (7)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 4700 RUB
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date December 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1911 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search