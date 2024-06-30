Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 843,437

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3172 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - June 30, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 4700 RUB
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - January 14, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - December 13, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date December 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1911 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

