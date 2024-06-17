Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,496,091

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1910 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61446 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place December 1, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Germany 3 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3009 RUB
Germany 3 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Cayón - May 22, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Numismatica Picena - May 1, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Numismatica Picena - May 1, 2024
Seller Numismatica Picena
Date May 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - April 7, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 3 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
