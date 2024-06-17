Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1910 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,496,091
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1910
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1910 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61446 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place December 1, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3009 RUB
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1910 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
