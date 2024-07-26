Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 827,460

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (222)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1909 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2361 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 16, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 3 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - June 30, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - April 7, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - January 14, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - August 4, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date August 4, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1909 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

