Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 827,460
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1909
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (222)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1909 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2361 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 16, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Auction World (3)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (3)
- BAC (14)
- Bertolami (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (5)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)
- Grün (11)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (6)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (5)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Karbownik (1)
- Katz (25)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (5)
- Künker (4)
- Marciniak (3)
- Möller (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numedux (2)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Palombo (1)
- Pesek Auctions (3)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Rauch (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Rimon Auctions (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Rzeszowski DA (7)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (8)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (4)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (8)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)
- WAG (5)
- WCN (5)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (8)
- Zöttl (13)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1909 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search