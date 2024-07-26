3 Mark 1909 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1909 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2361 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 16, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (18) UNC (30) AU (44) XF (79) VF (36) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) PF63 (4) CAMEO (4) Service PCGS (3) NGC (8)

