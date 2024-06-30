Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 680,529

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1908 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61378 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place February 3, 2021.

Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - June 30, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - April 7, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - January 14, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - January 14, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - January 14, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - December 3, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - October 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date October 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - August 4, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date August 4, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1908 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

