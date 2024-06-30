Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 680,529
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1908 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61378 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place February 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
