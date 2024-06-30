3 Mark 1908 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1908 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61378 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place February 3, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (29) UNC (23) AU (21) XF (47) VF (10) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (7) MS64 (6) MS63 (2) MS61 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (6) PF63 (1) CAMEO (4) Service PCGS (15) NGC (9) ANACS (1)

