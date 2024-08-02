Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
Pattern 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1914
- Ruler Ludwig III (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 20 Mark 1914 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4378 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
428 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
11948 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
