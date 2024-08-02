Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Pattern 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse Pattern 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse Pattern 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Ludwig III (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 20 Mark 1914 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4378 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (23)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Pattern) at auction Schulman - June 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
428 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
11948 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Pattern) at auction NOONANS - June 15, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Pattern) at auction NOONANS - June 15, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Pattern) at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Pattern) at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Pattern) at auction Münzenonline - October 19, 2018
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Pattern) at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Pattern) at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 12, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Pattern) at auction Künker - December 14, 2011
Seller Künker
Date December 14, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1914 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

