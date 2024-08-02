20 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1913 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1441 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.

