20 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 310,778
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1913 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1441 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
1290 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
35010 $
Price in auction currency 30000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date April 1, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rapp
Date November 25, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 14, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
