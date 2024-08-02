Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 310,778

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1913 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1441 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (14)
  • Rapp (1)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • UBS (2)
Germany 20 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
1290 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
35010 $
Price in auction currency 30000 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - November 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 30, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - April 1, 2018
Seller Katz
Date April 1, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Rapp - November 25, 2014
Seller Rapp
Date November 25, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - October 12, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - December 14, 2011
Seller Künker
Date December 14, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1913 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1913 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

