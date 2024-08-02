Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 501,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (313)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1905 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1143 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place May 7, 2014.

Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
514 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
