Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1905 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 501,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (313)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1905 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1143 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place May 7, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1905 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
