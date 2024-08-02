Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 502,222
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1900
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (376)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1900 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24193 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place March 25, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
