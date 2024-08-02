Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 502,222

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (376)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1900 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24193 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place March 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
496 $
Price in auction currency 450 CHF
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction GINZA - August 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1900 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

