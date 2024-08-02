Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 501,095
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1895
- Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (222)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1895 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place November 17, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Chaponnière (2)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Creusy Numismatique (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frankfurter (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (3)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (7)
- Grün (11)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (9)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (19)
- Höhn (9)
- Holmasto (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Künker (31)
- Möller (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (16)
- Rhenumis (7)
- Schulman (4)
- SINCONA (4)
- Sonntag (3)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (28)
- UBS (5)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Varesi (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (11)
- Warin Global Investments (3)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1895 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search