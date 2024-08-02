Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 501,095

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Otto I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (222)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1895 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place November 17, 2022.

Germany 20 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
529 $
Price in auction currency 490 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
452 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 5, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - February 28, 2023
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 20 Mark 1895 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

