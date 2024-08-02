20 Mark 1895 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1895 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place November 17, 2022.

