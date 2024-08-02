Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1878 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 504 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (21)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (12)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (9)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (41)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (7)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (9)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (9)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
647 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
706 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

