20 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1878
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1878 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 504 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
706 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1878 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
