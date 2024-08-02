20 Mark 1878 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1878 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 504 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (19) XF (58) VF (53) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) Service PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (2)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (21)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (12)

Heritage (2)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (9)

Höhn (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (41)

Marciniak (1)

Reinhard Fischer (7)

Rhenumis (1)

SINCONA (6)

Spink (1)

Teutoburger (9)

UBS (3)

WAG (9)

Westfälische (1)