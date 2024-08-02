Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 481,989

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (185)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1876 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6443 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Germany 20 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
515 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction SINCONA - May 13, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 5, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1876 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

