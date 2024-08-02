20 Mark 1876 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1876 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6443 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (8) AU (17) XF (79) VF (77) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) AU50 (1) PF64 (3) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (7)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (1)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (4)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Emporium Hamburg (9)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (3)

Gorny & Mosch (7)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (7)

Heritage (4)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hess Divo (3)

HIRSCH (15)

Höhn (6)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (48)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Lugdunum (1)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Marciniak (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numimarket (1)

Palombo (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (8)

Rhenumis (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (4)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (18)

UBS (5)

V. GADOURY (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

VL Nummus (2)

WAG (8)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)

Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)

Wójcicki (1)