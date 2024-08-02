20 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1875 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 416 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 6,750. Bidding took place December 8, 2017.

