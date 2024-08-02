Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1875 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 416 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 6,750. Bidding took place December 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 20 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1402 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1828 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1875 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1875 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search